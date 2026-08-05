Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Boosted by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.0% of BDF Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BDF Gestion's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.63. The stock has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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