Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Reduced by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 255,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $514.54 and its 200-day moving average is $346.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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