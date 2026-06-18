Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $512.48 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $835.65 billion, a PE ratio of 168.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here