Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $516.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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