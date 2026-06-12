Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.0%

AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a PE ratio of 160.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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