Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $183,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,045,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $515.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Can Strong Data Center Revenues Boost AMD's Top Line in Q2 Earnings?

Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Core Scientific partnership with AMD

A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. AMD options price a 9% earnings move

Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. AMD earnings preview

AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have recently suffered a sharp sector-wide reversal amid concerns about AI-spending profitability, increasing the risk that AMD could decline even on solid results. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also reported selling $68.1 million of AMD shares in July, including an $11.8 million sale in one day. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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