Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.55. The stock has a market cap of $790.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $660.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Can Strong Data Center Revenues Boost AMD's Top Line in Q2 Earnings?

Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Core Scientific partnership with AMD

A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. AMD options price a 9% earnings move

Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. AMD earnings preview

AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have recently suffered a sharp sector-wide reversal amid concerns about AI-spending profitability, increasing the risk that AMD could decline even on solid results. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also reported selling $68.1 million of AMD shares in July, including an $11.8 million sale in one day. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold AMD stock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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