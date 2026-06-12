Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $69,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $380.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a PE ratio of 160.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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