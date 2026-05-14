Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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