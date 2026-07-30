Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $429.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here