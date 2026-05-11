Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 34,104 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after buying an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after buying an additional 191,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $455.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $456.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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