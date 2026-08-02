Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $476.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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