Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $982,000 Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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