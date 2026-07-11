Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 16,316 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:O opened at $63.34 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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