AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $511,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $245.29 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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