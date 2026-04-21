AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,672 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,715,860.85. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 9,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $301,910.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,411,207.37. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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