AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 201,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,062 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 201,949 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research downgraded shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.34.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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