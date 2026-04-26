AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 19,168 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $38,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.2%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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