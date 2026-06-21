AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 77,622 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,063 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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