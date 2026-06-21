AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,576 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 64,135 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Oracle were worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 882.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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