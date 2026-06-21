AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 100,316 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 100,316 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $87,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 31.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 711.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $748.09 and its 200 day moving average is $493.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,149.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

View Our Latest Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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