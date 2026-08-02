Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,839 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,115 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Affirm worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 74.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $8,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,439.36. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,940. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Affirm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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