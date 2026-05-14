AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 7,557 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 664,361 shares in the company, valued at $131,689,637.42. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $224.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.65.

View Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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