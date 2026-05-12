AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,882 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for Tremfya in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on Caplyta and seltorexant , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Article Title

The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on and , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The valuation commentary emphasizes that shares have been under pressure over the past month and quarter, which suggests investors are still digesting a recent re-rating despite J&J’s long-term operating strength. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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