AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Katamaran Capital LLP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

FIX opened at $2,017.30 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.04 and a twelve month high of $2,045.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,562.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Rallied on Strong Demand from Data Center Construction

Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at an average price of $2,000.37, reinforcing the short-term headwind from insider selling.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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