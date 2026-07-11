Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,090 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.41% of Agilent Technologies worth $131,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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