Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,555 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Agilent Technologies worth $186,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,311 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,075,584 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $122,595,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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