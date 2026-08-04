AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 406,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,417. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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