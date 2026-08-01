Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's 7th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TD lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $256.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.05 per share , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly free cash flow of about $1.3 billion , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Agnico Eagle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Record quarterly free cash flow of about , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about a reported 370,000-ounce production loss and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Agnico Eagle Keeps 2026 Target Despite 370,000-Ounce Loss

Investors remain concerned about a reported and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below expectations, and Erste Group Bank reduced its 2027 EPS forecast to $12.40 from $13.72. The lowered estimate adds pressure to the stock’s forward-growth narrative despite the quarterly earnings beat. Erste Group Bank Has Pessimistic View of AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 40.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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