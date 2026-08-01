Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM is Groupama Asset Managment's 10th Largest Position

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,470 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 225,489 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.7% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $186,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,985,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,273 shares of the mining company's stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.05 per share , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $2.89 consensus estimate and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices helped drive the improvement, while quarterly revenue rose 35% year over year to approximately $3.77 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly free cash flow of about $1.3 billion , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Agnico Eagle Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Record quarterly free cash flow of about , production above budget and record shareholder returns support the company’s financial strength. Management also highlighted progress on its growth pipeline and maintained its 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling that traders expect larger-than-normal price swings around the earnings and guidance news. This reflects increased uncertainty rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about a reported 370,000-ounce production loss and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Agnico Eagle Keeps 2026 Target Despite 370,000-Ounce Loss

Investors remain concerned about a reported and challenges at the Barnat operation. A pit-wall slide, safety incidents and changes to production and spending guidance raise execution and cost risks, even though management retained its 2026 target. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below expectations, and Erste Group Bank reduced its 2027 EPS forecast to $12.40 from $13.72. The lowered estimate adds pressure to the stock’s forward-growth narrative despite the quarterly earnings beat. Erste Group Bank Has Pessimistic View of AEM FY2026 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 40.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotia cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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