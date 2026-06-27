AGP Franklin LLC Purchases 11,876 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.9% of AGP Franklin LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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