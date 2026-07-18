Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,003 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $121,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Vantage Wealth boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 75,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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