Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,117 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,018,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Airbnb Earnings Expected to Grow

Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for ABNB to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. UBS Raises Airbnb Price Target

UBS raised its price target for to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Morgan Stanley Maintains Sell Rating

Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Joseph Gebbia Sells Airbnb Shares

Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a richer valuation than Booking Holdings, while regulatory risks affecting short-term rentals remain an overhang. Investors may therefore demand stronger earnings and guidance to justify the premium multiple. Airbnb Versus Booking

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,969.10. The trade was a 52.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $38,610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,828,518 shares in the company, valued at $266,415,072.60. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock worth $349,064,808 in the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.52 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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