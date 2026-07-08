AK Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AK Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 515.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of AK Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AK Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.63, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $408.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.55 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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