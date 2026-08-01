Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 42.9% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,438,796 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,356,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,411,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $151,561,000 after buying an additional 197,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 52.64%.The firm had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $593.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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