Alden Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 68,331 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,331 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000. Oracle makes up 6.3% of Alden Global Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Oracle by 882.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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