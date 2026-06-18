Alight Capital Management LP Invests $5.10 Million in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. NIKE comprises about 1.3% of Alight Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE NKE opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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