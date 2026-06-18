Alight Capital Management LP Sells 7,500 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,143,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,317,283 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $256,752,000 after purchasing an additional 253,562 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,792 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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