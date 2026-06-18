Align Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,630 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,548,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Evercore upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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