Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $68,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14,844.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGM

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Michael Doogue sold 30,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $1,421,103.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,939,602.31. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch sold 16,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $759,682.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $582,115.30. The trade was a 56.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,714. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Allegro MicroSystems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegro MicroSystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allegro exceeded expectations with earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.21 consensus and revenue of $259.24 million versus $251.44 million. Revenue increased 27.5% year over year, while EPS rose substantially from $0.09 a year earlier. Allegro MicroSystems Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Allegro exceeded expectations with earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.21 consensus and revenue of $259.24 million versus $251.44 million. Revenue increased 27.5% year over year, while EPS rose substantially from $0.09 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, above the $264.5 million consensus, and EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.26, at or above expectations. Allegro MicroSystems Reports First Quarter 2027 Results

Management issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, above the $264.5 million consensus, and EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.26, at or above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content per system point to sustained AI infrastructure demand. Electrification and automation also provide additional growth opportunities. ALGM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Data Center Growth

Record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content per system point to sustained AI infrastructure demand. Electrification and automation also provide additional growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $55 to $57 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced $41.50 level.

Needham raised its price target from $55 to $57 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced $41.50 level. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the operating beat, Allegro reported a negative net margin of 1.67%, and the shares remain well below their 52-week high, suggesting investors may be weighing recovery potential against profitability and valuation risks.

Despite the operating beat, Allegro reported a negative net margin of 1.67%, and the shares remain well below their 52-week high, suggesting investors may be weighing recovery potential against profitability and valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target from $67 to $58, although it retained an Outperform rating. TD Cowen also reduced its target from $66 to $48 while maintaining Buy. These reductions may limit enthusiasm by signaling more cautious assumptions despite the favorable results.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $259.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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