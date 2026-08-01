Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 203,326 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.56% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $325,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 576,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Allegro MicroSystems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegro MicroSystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allegro exceeded expectations with earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.21 consensus and revenue of $259.24 million versus $251.44 million. Revenue increased 27.5% year over year, while EPS rose substantially from $0.09 a year earlier. Allegro MicroSystems Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Allegro exceeded expectations with earnings of $0.23 per share versus the $0.21 consensus and revenue of $259.24 million versus $251.44 million. Revenue increased 27.5% year over year, while EPS rose substantially from $0.09 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, above the $264.5 million consensus, and EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.26, at or above expectations. Allegro MicroSystems Reports First Quarter 2027 Results

Management issued second-quarter revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, above the $264.5 million consensus, and EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.26, at or above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content per system point to sustained AI infrastructure demand. Electrification and automation also provide additional growth opportunities. ALGM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Data Center Growth

Record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content per system point to sustained AI infrastructure demand. Electrification and automation also provide additional growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $55 to $57 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced $41.50 level.

Needham raised its price target from $55 to $57 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced $41.50 level. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the operating beat, Allegro reported a negative net margin of 1.67%, and the shares remain well below their 52-week high, suggesting investors may be weighing recovery potential against profitability and valuation risks.

Despite the operating beat, Allegro reported a negative net margin of 1.67%, and the shares remain well below their 52-week high, suggesting investors may be weighing recovery potential against profitability and valuation risks. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target from $67 to $58, although it retained an Outperform rating. TD Cowen also reduced its target from $66 to $48 while maintaining Buy. These reductions may limit enthusiasm by signaling more cautious assumptions despite the favorable results.

Insider Activity

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Richard Madormo sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,898.64. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon Briansky sold 8,948 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $425,387.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 75,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,576,529.28. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 68,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.78 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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