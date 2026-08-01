Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $2.32 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,085 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 232.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $106.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.44.

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O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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