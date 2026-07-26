Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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