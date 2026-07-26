Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 64.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Amundi grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 76,360.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1%

OSI Systems stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.27 and a 12 month high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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