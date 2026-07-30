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Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Brink's logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Brink's were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brink's by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp bought a new stake in Brink's during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brink's in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brink's in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brink's in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brink's

Brink's Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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