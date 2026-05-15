Allworth Financial LP Buys 32,018 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.61 and a 200-day moving average of $368.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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