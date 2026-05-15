Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,696 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.84.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $247.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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