Allworth Financial LP Purchases 76,987 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,550 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.56.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6%

F stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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