Allworth Financial LP Sells 95,341 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 95,341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $125.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,286,140.37. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 498,014 shares of company stock worth $54,269,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here