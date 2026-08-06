Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,926,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,795,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 159,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 92,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Ally Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.64.

View Our Latest Report on ALLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,241.21. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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